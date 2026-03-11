Is Instagram Down? Users Claim DMs Are 'Acting Funny'

Instagram, the Meta-owned social media platform, has reportedly faced widespread issues globally on Wednesday with most users complaining about inability to access or send direct messages (DMs). Downdetector, the portal which tracks down time of websites, shows a sharp spike in problem reports around 8:45 a.m. The majority of users have cited issues with the app itself, while others have experienced server-connection problems and difficulties posting or publishing content.

Is Instagram Down

Photo Credit: (Photo: Downdetector)

The Instagram app reported about 77% problems followed by the website at 13%. Only 11% users reported 11% as server connection related issues. According to the outage map, cities such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York appeared to be among the most affected.

Is Instagram Down?

Photo: Downdetector

It should be noted that the chart compares problem reports from the past 24 hours to the usual volume of reports at different times of the day. Downdetector only flags an incident when reports surge significantly above the norm for that time.

The disruption sparked frustration on social media. One user asked, "Is Instagram down right now? DMs aren't working for me," while another wrote, "Is it just me or is Instagram down? Another user claimed that DM was not working saying, "So as soon as I send a dm Instagram wanna start acting funny." Many people also left comments directly on Downdetector, mostly complaining about the messaging feature.

Meta, owned by Mark Zuckerberg, has yet to issue a public statement regarding the incident.

ALSO READ: Meta Shuts 550,000 Accounts On Australia's Kids Social Media Ban

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.