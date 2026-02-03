iQOO 15R Will Be 'India's Slimmest Smartphone With 7,600mAh Battery'

The iQOO 15R is scheduled to launch in India on Feb. 24. The smartphone is positioned as a high-performance device, with a strong emphasis on gaming and handling demanding tasks. It incorporates multiple dedicated chips to boost overall performance. iQOO has been sharing confirmed specifications and features in the lead-up to the release. In its most recent announcement, the company highlighted the phone's large battery capacity.

iQOO 15R Battery Capacity Confirmed

The iQOO 15R is confirmed to include a 7,600mAh battery. As stated by the company in an X post, the iQOO 15R stands as India's slimmest smartphone in the 7,600mAh battery category, with a thickness of just 7.9 mm. This claim is confirmed by Tech Arc in a report dated Jan. 22, positioning it as the thinnest device among those being launched with a 7,600mAh capacity until Feb. 24.

iQOO 15R: Confirmed Specs And Features

The iQOO 15R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is complemented by a Q2 supercomputing chip that enhances gaming performance and a dedicated network enhancement chip. iQOO reports that the device achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 3.5 million.

The iQOO 15R supports 1.5K Game Super Resolution, along with 144fps resolution in BGMI, with promises of minimal frame drops or lag. The smartphone will ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. iQOO has committed to providing four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches.

In terms of design, the device has smoother, rounder edges. It will come in Dark Knight variant in a deep black finish, as well as a blue colour option.

The rear features a square camera module with softened corners. The dual rear camera setup is expected to comprise a 200MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, alongside a 32MP front-facing camera.

Display expectations include a 6.59-inch Amoled panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is also tipped to get IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

