iQOO 15R Launch On Feb 24: Display, Camera, AnTuTu Score, Price  

In a few weeks from now, the iQOO 15R is all set to be introduced in the Indian market. This will be the first 'R' model in the flagship lineup and is positioned as the fastest smartphone in its segment.

Ahead of its highly anticipated debut, the Vivo sub-brand has teased the specifications and features of the new handset.

The Chinese brand has revealed additional details regarding the device's display and connectivity options, besides confirming that it will have a dual rear camera unit placed in a square-shaped module.

iQOO 15R: Key Specifications And Features

As per the official iQOO website, iQOO 15R will be powered by Qualcomm's octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It has been claimed that the smartphone has managed a score of more than 3.5 million on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It will be launched on Feb. 24.

The chipset remains paired with an in-house Supercomputing Chip Q2 that enables key features like up to 1.5K game super resolution, 144 FPS game frame interpolation and 20% lower cellular gaming latency.

The upcoming smartphone has been equipped with a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display that delivers up to 144Hz of refresh rate and supports HDR10+ content. Also, customers will get up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness. It is further confirmed to come out with Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7, a USB Type-C port, NFC and infrared blaster support for connectivity.

Along with iQOO's Q2 Supercomputing chip, it will also have a “Network Enhancement Chip” that is aimed at reducing latency during mobile data usage. For controlling temperatures, the device has been equipped with a 6.5K IceCore VC Cooling System. It is said to be capable enough to reduce the temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius in just 10 minutes.

Also, iQOO 15R will be shipped with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will come with an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint scanner for security.

Camera And Battery Details

On the back, the iQOO 15R will have a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary shooter that comes with optical image stabilisation. This will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Another major highlight of the device is its massive battery unit. It has been packed with a 7,600mAh battery, with support for 100W FlashCharge and bypass charging. It is being called "India's slimmest smartphone with a 7600mAh battery".

iQOO said that it provides up to 3.1 hours of gaming, 16.3 hours of video playback, 7.1 hours of social media browsing and 2.4 hours of video recording (4K @60fps) in 10 minutes of charging.

The iQOO 15R will come with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box, while the brand has promised four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

The smartphone is being made available in two colour options: Dark Knight and Triumph Silver. It will go on sale in India via Amazon.

As per reports, the iQOO 15R could be priced under Rs 50,000 in India.

