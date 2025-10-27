iQOO 15 Launch In India Teased For Nov. 27; New UI With Dynamic Glow Revealed
The teaser featured a spinwheel displaying the month “11,” suggesting a November launch.
iQOO has confirmed the upcoming launch of the iQOO 15 in India through a teaser shared by a company official on social media. The smartphone, already available in China, is set to succeed the iQOO 13 and will feature an advanced Snapdragon chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. Additionally, iQOO teased the new OriginOS 6 design language, which includes Dynamic Glow, smooth animations, and a refreshed user interface.
iQOO 15 Launch Date In India Teased, UI Revealed
Drop your guesses! #BeTheGOAT #iQOO15 — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) October 26, 2025
iQOO CEO Nipun Marya, in a post on X, invited users to guess the India launch date for the iQOO 15. The teaser featured a spinwheel displaying the month “11,” suggesting a November launch, with a brief pause on Nov. 27, indicating it as the likely launch date.
In another post, Marya highlighted OriginOS 6, an Android 16-based OS, which introduces Dynamic Glow with a soft glowing light, revamped homepage, lock screen, and app interface. The UI mirrors Apple’s Liquid Glass design with circular app icons, curved-edge widgets, real-time blur effects, and progressive blur. It also includes Atomic Island, a feature inspired by Apple’s Dynamic Island, enabling real-time alerts, stopwatch control, music playback, and more.
Meet the Dynamic Glow: stunning lights, smooth effects, and a sleek new feel. #OriginOS6 #iQOO — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) October 26, 2025
iQOO 15 Specs, Features, Price
The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with a Q3 gaming chip. It offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.
Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, complemented by a 32MP front camera and an RGB LED strip accent.
The device has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 Amoled LTPO display with 2K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 2160Hz PWM and DC Dimming. It features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.
The iQOO 15 comes equipped with a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, supporting 100W wired and 40W wireless charging, along with smart bypass and reverse charging. A 14,000mm² vapour chamber ensures efficient heat dissipation, and the phone carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.
The iQOO 15 is expected to be priced between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 in India. Its price ranges from CNY 4,199 to CNY 5,499 in China.