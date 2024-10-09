IIT Kanpur Launches Cyber Commando Training Programme To Bolster National Security

IIT Kanpur's C3iHub has launched the Cyber Commando Training Program as a step toward enhancing the nation's cybersecurity readiness. The six-month residential course aims to equip participants with cybersecurity skills.

The initiative, aimed at bolstering national security in the digital age, is a collaboration between the Union Home Ministry and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the program, a specialised unit of trained cyber commandos will be established within the states/union territories and central police organisations to address the growing threats in the nation's cybersecurity landscape. These trained cyber commandos will assist states/UTs and central agencies in safeguarding the digital space.

"The Cyber Commando Training Programme is a crucial step in India's efforts to protect its digital infrastructure. The collaboration between C3iHub, I4C and the Union Home Ministry reflects our shared commitment to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of responding to the growing sophistication of cyber threats facing the country," Amalendu Chandra, acting director of IIT Kanpur.

A total of 38 officials from various Central and State police forces will participate in the programme. The participants will receive hands-on training in diverse aspects of cybersecurity, equipping them to address cyber threats, manage security incidents and implement defence mechanisms across multiple sectors.

"This training programme is not just about imparting knowledge; it is about building a resilient and proactive cybersecurity framework for India. These professionals will serve in critical roles, from conducting security assessments to responding to cyber incidents, ensuring that our institutions are well-protected," said Sandeep K. Shukla, programme director of C3iHub at IIT Kanpur.

C3iHub was established as a not-for-profit in IIT Kanpur to promote active research and development in cybersecurity of cyberphysical systems throughout the nation.