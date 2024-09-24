Honeywell To Develop AI-Enabled Mobile Agent Powered By Qualcomm

Automation technology company Honeywell is working to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled multi-modal intelligent agent for its mobile devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

The advanced mobile assistant is intended to allow the company’s workers and customers in the distribution centre and retail industries to interact with their handheld devices through voice, pictures and barcodes. It is designed to enable the workforce to quickly tap into answers and outcomes, helping result in time savings, accuracy and interactive results.

Workers will be able to enter data into the technology and then receive practical answers to queries like, "Do we have the gluten-free variant of this product in stock?" or "Where can I find this particular item in the store?" Depending on the question, users will receive responses in the form of an image, video, spoken response, text answer or a combination of several modalities.

This functionality is designed to enable workers to more efficiently complete their work while simultaneously navigating other ongoing tasks, such as assisting customers in a retail setting or performing multi-step workflows in a distribution centre.

"By pairing Honeywell's easy-to-use mobile devices and intelligent software with Qualcomm Technologies' industry-leading edge AI processors, Honeywell is creating solutions to make workers' jobs easier while also helping businesses produce the stellar experience they want for their customers," said Jason Urso, chief technology officer, Honeywell Industrial Automation.

According to Honeywell, the solution will be available to users through a software development kit that can integrate with an organisation's existing applications and systems.

"Utilising our strengths in on-device generative AI, high-performance and low power computing, this collaboration with Honeywell underscores our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that will propel the expansion of the connected intelligent edge," said Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, Qualcomm Technologies. "This initiative enables us to drive digital transformation, enhancing how businesses interact with their environments through intelligent and responsive technology."