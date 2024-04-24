Half Of Government, Public Services Firms To Implement Gen AI Within A Year: EY
Generative artificial intelligence has the potential to improve the government and public services sector by automating tasks, enhancing policy analysis and promoting transparency. According to an EY survey, 50% of government and public services organisations are ready to implement their first gen AI solution within one year. This is expected to impact various departments and functions of the government, ranging from data-driven decision making, enhanced citizen engagement and access to services.
According to survey findings, 61% of the GPS organisations believe that gen AI will enhance the citizen experience, while 67% believe that it will act as a catalyst to drive innovation.
“Governments across the globe are leveraging gen AI as a major driver for economic growth and job creation," Anurag Dua, partner and leader, public finance management, EY India, said. "Similarly, the Indian government has identified AI as an important strategic technology and has also launched the National AI Strategy as well as other initiatives to promote AI adoption."
"Gen AI enables smarter governance and fosters innovation in public service delivery. To maximise the benefits of gen AI, our talent needs to be skilled in new-age technologies and continue our position as a global leader for tech talent," Dua said.
The survey showed that 70% of GPS organisations believe gen AI will have a medium to high impact on their businesses. While 30% believe it will increase productivity, 9% believe it will cause job displacement due to automation.
The major challenges in adopting gen AI are data privacy (48%), skill gap (36%), followed by lack of unclear use cases (26%). Also, 76% of organisations believe that the government should develop a regulatory framework.
According to the survey, gen AI has the potential to improve government service delivery, leading to improved efficiency and accessibility. Governments are integrating gen AI to streamline administrative processes, improve decision-making with data-driven insights, and create agile, citizen-centric services.