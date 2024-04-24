Half Of Government, Public Services Firms To Implement Gen AI Within A Year: EY

Generative artificial intelligence has the potential to improve the government and public services sector by automating tasks, enhancing policy analysis and promoting transparency. According to an EY survey, 50% of government and public services organisations are ready to implement their first gen AI solution within one year. This is expected to impact various departments and functions of the government, ranging from data-driven decision making, enhanced citizen engagement and access to services.

According to survey findings, 61% of the GPS organisations believe that gen AI will enhance the citizen experience, while 67% believe that it will act as a catalyst to drive innovation.

“Governments across the globe are leveraging gen AI as a major driver for economic growth and job creation," Anurag Dua, partner and leader, public finance management, EY India, said. "Similarly, the Indian government has identified AI as an important strategic technology and has also launched the National AI Strategy as well as other initiatives to promote AI adoption."