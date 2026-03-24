GTA 5 Supercar Is Free To Download For Limited Time As GTA 6 Launch Nears

Grand Theft Auto V's online mode is offering players a limited-time free vehicle as Grand Theft Auto VI approaches its launch in just a few months. To help fans enjoy the final stretch of GTA Online, Rockstar Games is giving away the Coil Rocket Voltic completely free through March 25. This eye-catching electric supercar, featuring a large rocket mounted on its back, lets players add a standout ride to their collection without any in-game cost or lengthy gameplay.

To claim the Coil Rocket Voltic, players need to enter any GTA Online session and navigate to the Warstock Cache & Carry website using their phone. Because of its unique design, the vehicle is available exclusively through this site rather than standard Legendary Motorsport dealership. Once there, players can purchase it for $0.

As a special vehicle, it displays its own distinct icon on the map and requires a Vehicle Warehouse for storage. It cannot be used in regular races, which is a drawback despite its impressive top speed of 200.77 km/h. However, as an upgraded version of the original Coil Voltic, it remains a stylish and fun addition for players looking to expand their collection of rides.

With GTA 6 on the horizon, this freebie gives players one more reason to cruise the streets of the fictional metropolis Los Santos during the last months of GTA Online. Along with GTA 6, a revamped GTA Online is also on the cards, replacing the multiplayer online action that has been a major draw for gamers the past decade.

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