Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

GTA 5 Supercar Is Free To Download For Limited Time As GTA 6 Launch Nears

With GTA 6 on the horizon, this freebie gives players one more reason to cruise the streets of Los Santos.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
GTA 5 Supercar Is Free To Download For Limited Time As GTA 6 Launch Nears
GTA 5's online mode is offering players a limited-time free vehicle.
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V's online mode is offering players a limited-time free vehicle as Grand Theft Auto VI approaches its launch in just a few months. To help fans enjoy the final stretch of GTA Online, Rockstar Games is giving away the Coil Rocket Voltic completely free through March 25. This eye-catching electric supercar, featuring a large rocket mounted on its back, lets players add a standout ride to their collection without any in-game cost or lengthy gameplay.

To claim the Coil Rocket Voltic, players need to enter any GTA Online session and navigate to the Warstock Cache & Carry website using their phone. Because of its unique design, the vehicle is available exclusively through this site rather than standard Legendary Motorsport dealership. Once there, players can purchase it for $0.

As a special vehicle, it displays its own distinct icon on the map and requires a Vehicle Warehouse for storage. It cannot be used in regular races, which is a drawback despite its impressive top speed of 200.77 km/h. However, as an upgraded version of the original Coil Voltic, it remains a stylish and fun addition for players looking to expand their collection of rides.

With GTA 6 on the horizon, this freebie gives players one more reason to cruise the streets of the fictional metropolis Los Santos during the last months of GTA Online. Along with GTA 6, a revamped GTA Online is also on the cards, replacing the multiplayer online action that has been a major draw for gamers the past decade.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Rally To Recoup Most Of Yesterday's Losses; Brent Crude Reclaims $100 A Barrel

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty, Sensex Rally To Recoup Most Of Yesterday's Losses; Brent Crude Reclaims $100 A Barrel

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source