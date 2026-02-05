Google Announces Pixel 10a Launch Date In Teaser Video, Showing Camera, Colours

Google has teased and announced the launch date for the Pixel 10a. Unlike last year's Pixel 9a, which went on sale in April, the new budget A-series model will arrive earlier this year. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 10a will debut on Feb. 18. The announcement date was shared through a YouTube video posted on Feb. 4.

The earlier-than-usual debut suggests Google is accelerating the launch timeline for its lower-cost Pixel devices and could position the phone ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S26 lineup. The video shows the device in what appears to be a blue-purple shade.

The device can be seen featuring a horizontal pill-shaped camera module with dual lenses, with a flash positioned outside.

Google Pixel 10a Launching Soon

The launch date confirmation follows new leaks around the Pixel 10a. The device has appeared in what seem to be official promotional images, giving a glimpse of the phone ahead of its launch. The leaked visuals also show the handset in a blue-purple finish, similar to the promotional video, and point to several hardware and software features expected in Google's next budget smartphone.

On X, eight new images of the Pixel 10a have surfaced. The images suggest that the Pixel 10a could arrive in a blue-purple shade. All of the leaked images show the blue-purple tone that closely resembles the “indigo” colour introduced with the base Pixel 10 last year.

According to 9to5 Google, this was unexpected, as earlier reports suggested the device would launch in Obsidian (black), Fog (off-white), Lavender (purple) and Berry (red/pink).

There is speculation that earlier references to the blue-purple colour may have resulted from confusion, with indigo possibly always being part of the plan. Earlier leaks described the purple variant as a “gentle purple,” which differs from the deeper blue-purple tone seen in the latest images. However, the shade shown in the leak appears lighter than official marketing images of the Pixel 10 in indigo.

The images also highlight the hardware, water resistance, display and Pixel ecosystem features, while a few also showcase software tools such as Gemini Live and the “Hold for Me” feature in the Phone app. The material largely presents the device as a standard successor within Google's budget Pixel lineup.

