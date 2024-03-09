NDTV ProfitTechnologyElon Musk’s X To Launch YouTube Clone For Smart TVs: Fortune
Elon Musk’s X To Launch YouTube Clone For Smart TVs: Fortune

Musk aims to encourage users to watch long videos on a bigger screen and he is set on competing with YouTube.

09 Mar 2024, 09:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The new Twitter X logo at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Elon Musk has changed Twitter Inc.'s logo, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylized X as part of the billionaire's vision of transforming the 17-year-old service into an everything app. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s X plans to launch a television app for Amazon and Samsung smart televisions next week, Fortune reported, citing an unidentified person working at the social media company.

Musk aims to encourage users to watch long videos on a bigger screen and he is set on competing with YouTube, the person said. The new app looks “identical” to YouTube’s television app, the person added.

Live-streaming platform Twitch, the encrypted messaging app Signal, and the social media forum Reddit are among some of the other services that Musk aims to compete with, according to Fortune.

