Apple's Back To School 2026 Sale Is Live: Save On MacBooks, iPads, And More

Apple has commenced its yearly 'Back To School' themed promotional offer on Thursday, where it will be offering complimentary gadget accessories with the purchase of their flagship products and their variants, such as the iPad and MacBook.

The offer stands from July 16 to Aug. 27, the tech giant will be offering a free set of AirPods and/or an Apple Pencil through their Education store. This deal is available to college students, their parents (purchasing on their behalf) and educators.

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Customers also have the option to upgrade these accessories via the payment of an additional fee, to obtain premium variants of these items.

Offer Breakdown

Customers purchasing a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro via the offer will be eligible to snap up the AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 pack, free of cost. They further have the option to upgrade to an AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for Rs 5,000 or an AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 13,000.

Similarly, consumers buying an iPad Air through the promotional deal can claim a complimentary Apple Pencil Pro. They also have the choice to add the AirPods 4 or an AirTag 4 pack to their order by paying an additional Rs 2,000 for each product. The buyer can also pay Rs 7,000 and obtain an AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation or an AirPods Pro 3 for Rs 15,000.

Interested buyers can verify their eligibility using UNiDAYS online or through an Apple Retail Store before concluding the purchase.

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Additional Discounts, Deals And Offer Validity

The company is also offering discounts on products such as Apple Watch, iPad and iMac via the promotion. Customers can also avail complimentary engraving on select accessories such as AirPods and Apple Pencil purchased online through the Apple Store or its app. The offer ends on Aug. 27, 2026.

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