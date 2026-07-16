Google Unveils Pixel 11 Teaser Ahead Of Launch, Pixel Glow Feature Official

Google has kicked off the countdown to the Pixel 11 launch by releasing its first official teaser ahead of the Aug. 12 event. The video confirms the handset's branding and debuts a new feature called Pixel Glow.

It also makes clear that pre-orders will go live on launch day. Featured on the Google Store homepage, the teaser offers the earliest official demonstration of Pixel Glow, which had until now been known only through unofficial leaks.

A gold-finished Pixel handset takes centre stage in the teaser displayed on the Google Store homepage. The video officially confirms that Google's forthcoming premium smartphones will be released under the Pixel 11 brand, putting an end to months of rumours. The event landing page also highlights Aug. 12 as the date for the unveiling of the next generation of Google Pixel devices.

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The promotional video also unveils Pixel Glow, introducing an illuminated feature on the back of the smartphone. Instead of employing a horizontal light strip, Google has incorporated the effect into the circular section adjacent to the camera bar that houses the flash. The clip shows the light shifting between different colours, though the company has not explained what it can do or how much control users will have over it.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series will commence on Aug. 12 once the Made by Google launch event wraps up, Google has confirmed. The company has also unveiled a limited-time promotion for customers in the US. Those who register for Google Store promotional emails between July 15 and Aug. 7 will receive a discount code by email on Aug. 11.

The code can be applied to eligible unlocked Pixel 11 devices and Google Fi models purchased from the Google Store until Aug. 27. The offer is valid for a single redemption and is available only to US residents aged 18 or older with a US shipping address.

Google's latest preview builds on its earlier confirmation that the Made by Google event will be held in New York City on Aug. 12. Industry watchers expect the company to reveal the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at the showcase. The invitation's mention of Gemini Intelligence also hints at a range of new AI-driven announcements.

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According to earlier leaks, Google's Pixel 11 family could debut with Samsung M16 OLED panels, the new Tensor G6 chip manufactured on a 2nm node, a MediaTek M90 modem and the Titan M3 security chip.

Reports also point to camera enhancements and larger default storage capacities. The company is also expected to lift the curtain on the Pixel Watch 5 series, which is likely to be available in two different sizes.

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