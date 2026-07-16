Google Play Store Is Opening Up: Big Android App Change Starts Next Week

Google will allow eligible third-party Android app stores in the United States to access and distribute applications from the Google Play Store catalogue from July 22, 2026, following a court order that stemmed from its antitrust dispute with Epic Games.

The change marks a shift in how Android apps can be distributed in the US. Under Google's new Play Catalog Access Programme, approved third-party app stores will be able to display and offer apps and games listed on the Play Store while Google continues to manage the download process through its own infrastructure.

The move follows a five-year legal battle between Google and Fortnite creator Epic Games over allegations that Google maintained an unlawful monopoly by limiting competing app marketplaces and restricting alternative payment options. The case centred on Google's control of the Play Store ecosystem and the fees charged to developers.

Court Order Led To Policy Shift

US District Judge James Donato had earlier ordered Google to open its platform to rival app stores. Google and Epic Games later attempted to resolve the dispute through a proposed "Registered App Stores" programme in late 2025, which would have allowed competing marketplaces to operate outside the Play Store.

However, both companies later withdrew the revised settlement, requiring Google to implement the court's original order.

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What Changes For Developers And App Stores

Under the Play Catalog Access Programme, eligible third-party app stores in the US will be able to display app names, icons, descriptions, screenshots and videos submitted by developers as part of the Play Store catalogue.

Google will continue to charge service fees but has reduced its standard commission on app purchases to 10% from 30%. Developers will also be allowed to use alternative payment methods or direct users to their own websites for purchases.

Google said participating marketplaces must meet security and operational requirements. According to the company, operators must be registered organisations, complete Google's safety review process, pay a $5,000 onboarding and annual review fee, and limit Play Catalog app distribution to users in the United States.

Developers will also be able to manage their app listings or opt out of sharing them with third-party marketplaces.

"The framework is designed to comply with the court's order while maintaining Android's security standards," Google said.

Although third-party app stores will be able to showcase Play Store applications, downloads will continue to be handled through Google's infrastructure.

The policy change is expected to increase competition among Android app marketplaces, although questions remain over app security, privacy safeguards and quality control across multiple stores.

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