Apple Likely To Oppose Sanchar Saathi Pre-Install Mandate, Other Companies In Review Mode

Apple is likely to oppose the mandate from the Centre to pre-install the state-owned Sanchar Saathi app, and has sought a meeting with the Department of Telecommunications for discussions, sources told NDTV Profit.

The US-based big-tech firm shared its concerns around privacy and excessive data permissions leading to its hesitation in following the order from the centre.

Samsung and others telecom firms are still reviewing the order and haven’t conveyed an official stance to the government yet.

Apple's initial opposition to the mandatory pre-installation of apps is also centered around additional costs related to research, according to the persons privy to the matter.

Clarity on the stance by the broader smartphone industry is likely to emerge in a few days.