Adani Enterprises Teams Up With Google To Build Largest AI Data Centre Campus Outside US

Adani Enterprises Ltd partnered with Google Inc through its joint venture Adani ConneX to build data centre campus, the company said in a press release Tuesday. It will Google's largest data centre outside US.

Adani Enterprises and Google will also build a new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The companies will conduct a multi-faceted investment of approximately $15 billion to build Google AI hub in the city located on the east coast of India. The hub comprises gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust sub-sea cable network, and clean energy to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India, according to the press release.

Adani ConneX and Airtel will be the close collaborators of the ecosystem, the press release said.

“This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of nation-building and our commitment to empowering every Indian with the tools of the 21st century. Visakhapatnam is now set to become a global destination for technology, and we are thrilled to be the architects of this monumental journey," said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group.

Purpose-built AI data centre infrastructure in Visakhapatnam is the foundational pillars of the Google AI Hub. The infrastructure will add significant compute capacity to help pioneer a generational shift in India's AI capabilities, the press release said.

The project also shows Adani Enterprises and Google's commitment to sustainability. The companies will co-investment in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, according to the press release, which will not only support the data centre's operations but also enhance the resilience and capacity of India's electricity grid.

The development of Google AI hub and connectivity gateway will create a powerful engine for economic growth in Visakhapatnam. The project will also create tens of thousands of jobs in technology, construction and clean energy, the press release said.