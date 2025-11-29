WWE Survivor Series War Games Live Streaming: Match Card, When, Where To Watch?
WWE is gearing up for the 2025 Survivor Series, which is set to feature the fourth edition of WarGames. High-profile names such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul are slated to compete in the latest edition.
Since 2022, WWE has shifted from the traditional Four vs Four or Five vs Five Survivor Series format to the more intense WarGames setup, bringing fresh drama to the annual pay-per-view event.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Venue
The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Match Card
Men's War Games Match
The 2025 Survivor Series will feature a stacked War Games match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey and Jimmy Uso facing off against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul.
Women's War Games Match
AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair are set to face Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend in what promises to be a fierce War Games clash at Survivor Series.
Women's World Championship
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is aiming to capture another World Championship as she prepares to face titleholder Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: War Games.
John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio
John Cena will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship against 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio in what will be former's penultimate WWE match.
After dethroning Mysterio in an impromptu title match, the former 17-time world champion agreed to defend his newly won belt in Mysterio’s hometown of San Diego at Survivor Series: War Games.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Date And Time
The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 is scheduled to start live from 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games: How To Watch Live Telecast?
The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games: How To Watch Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the livestreaming of the premium live event on the Netflix app and website.