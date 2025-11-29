Business NewsSportsWWE Survivor Series War Games Live Streaming: Match Card, When, Where To Watch?
ADVERTISEMENT

WWE Survivor Series War Games Live Streaming: Match Card, When, Where To Watch?

John Cena will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship against 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio in what will be former's penultimate WWE match.

29 Nov 2025, 08:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
John Cena
WWE Survivor Series War Games 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast: Match Card, When, Where To Watch On TV, Online In India? (Image: company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

WWE is gearing up for the 2025 Survivor Series, which is set to feature the fourth edition of WarGames. High-profile names such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul are slated to compete in the latest edition. 

Since 2022, WWE has shifted from the traditional Four vs Four or Five vs Five Survivor Series format to the more intense WarGames setup, bringing fresh drama to the annual pay-per-view event.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Venue

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 will take place at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Match Card

Men's War Games Match

The 2025 Survivor Series will feature a stacked War Games match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Jey and Jimmy Uso facing off against Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Logan Paul.

Women's War Games Match

AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair are set to face Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend in what promises to be a fierce War Games clash at Survivor Series.

Women's World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is aiming to capture another World Championship as she prepares to face titleholder Stephanie Vaquer at Survivor Series: War Games.

John Cena vs Dominik Mysterio

John Cena will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship against 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio in what will be former's penultimate WWE match.

After dethroning Mysterio in an impromptu title match, the former 17-time world champion agreed to defend his newly won belt in Mysterio’s hometown of San Diego at Survivor Series: War Games.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 Date And Time

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 is scheduled to start live from 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games: How To Watch Live Telecast? 

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2025 will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games: How To Watch Live Streaming? 

Fans in India can watch the livestreaming of the premium live event on the Netflix app and website.

ALSO READ

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India Vs Pakistan On Feb 15 In Colombo — Check Full Fixtures
Opinion
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India Vs Pakistan On Feb 15 In Colombo — Check Full Fixtures
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT