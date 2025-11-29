WWE Survivor Series War Games Live Streaming: Match Card, When, Where To Watch?

WWE is gearing up for the 2025 Survivor Series, which is set to feature the fourth edition of WarGames. High-profile names such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul are slated to compete in the latest edition.

Since 2022, WWE has shifted from the traditional Four vs Four or Five vs Five Survivor Series format to the more intense WarGames setup, bringing fresh drama to the annual pay-per-view event.