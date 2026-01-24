WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SNME In India?

WWE is all set to host its first major event of the year this weekend. The Saturday Night's Main Event will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, a city in Canada's Quebec.

Barring any major update from Friday's WWE SmackDown episode, the card currently features three announced matches. This includes one championship match, a No. 1 contender's contest and a highly anticipated faceoff between Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu.

If the situation remains the same, WWE fans might get to witness a long backstage situation or the three matches could have an extended run time. The results at the key event will certainly set the stage for the 2026 Royal Rumble.

Saturday Night's Main Event: What To Expect?

Here's a complete breakdown of the three intriguing matches set to take place this weekend:

1. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky emerged as the Women's Tag Team Champions on the Jan. 7 episode of RAW after defeating the Kabuki Warriors. Often called 'Rhiyo,' the duo now gears up for their maiden test as champions when they take on Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

Morgan and Perez bagged the opportunity after taking down the Kabuki Warriors, as well as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in the Triple Threat Tag Team No. 1 Contender's Match.

2. Cody Rhodes vs Jacob Fatu

Rhodes will have his first televised match after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. Interestingly, he is pitted against the man who indirectly cost him the title.

The Samoan Werewolf inadvertently cost Rhodes the title when he attacked McIntyre during the Steel Cage portion of the Three Stages of Hell Match. Post the event, the two of them called each other out on SmackDown and later got engaged in a major brawl. This will be their first time going one-on-one against each other.

3. Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match

Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest and Sami Zayn will face each other in a fatal 4-way match, with the winner getting the opportunity to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Rhodes to bag the title in the Three Stages of Hell Match.

The journey towards this weekend's fatal 4-way match saw Orton booking his ticket by defeating the Miz. Williams grabbed the opportunity by taking down Matt Cardona, while Priest defeated Solo Sikoa, and Zayn survived a brutal match with Ilja Dragunov.

The winner between the four WWE superstars will face McIntyre for the title at the Royal Rumble.

WWE SNME: Time

WWE fans in India will be able to watch the show from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The marquee event can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can also live stream the event on the SonyLiv app and website.

