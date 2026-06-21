Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 29-Ball 94 Against Sri Lanka A, Sets Fastest List A Fifty Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi answered recent setbacks with a 29-ball 94 as India A faced Sri Lanka A in the final of the one-day tri-series in Dambulla on Sunday.

The left-handed opener struck 10 fours and eight sixes during a counter-attacking innings that helped him regain form after a run of modest scores in the tournament. He also reached his half-century in 11 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in List A cricket.

The innings marked a turnaround for Sooryavanshi, who had struggled for consistency before the final. He had managed scores of 14, 44, 21 and 38 in his previous outings and was involved in an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage after India A lost to Sri Lanka A in a Super Over earlier this week in Dambulla.

Having put those disappointments behind him, Sooryavanshi returned to his aggressive approach in the title clash and dominated the Sri Lankan attack from the outset.

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Sooryavanshi Ends Lean Run In Style

Sooryavanshi earned selection in the India A squad after a prolific 2026 Indian Premier League campaign with Rajasthan Royals.

He scored 776 runs in 16 innings to claim the Orange Cap and was named the Most Valuable Player of the season. He also hit 72 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes by a batter in a single IPL season.

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