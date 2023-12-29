Updated WTC Points Table 2023-25: Australia Defeats Pakistan; Over Rate Penalty Imposed On India

Australia defeated Pakistan by 79 runs in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Friday and sealed the series 2-0 with a match remaining.

With the win, Australia jumped to third position in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with 42 points and a PCT (Percentage) of 50.

In the current WTC cycle, Australia has won four matches, lost two and drawn one.

Pakistan have slipped to the fifth position after losing their second consecutive Test match. They have a PCT of 45.83.

South Africa with their win against India in the first Test at Centurion added 12 points in their tally and are on the first position in the standings. They will end 2023 as the top team in the points table with a PCT of 100. The Proteas have played just one match.

On the other side, India's heaviest defeat in South Africa in the first Test came along with a fine of 10% of their match fees and Rohit Sharma's team being docked two crucial points in the World Test Championship (WTC).

India lost inside three days in an abject surrender to the South African side, suffering the heaviest defeat in the African nation by an innings and 32 runs in the first of the two Tests.

"Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," the ICC said in a release on Friday.

As per the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is in context to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time.

Additionally, one point per each over short is docked by the ICC for its WTC, which means India lost two points.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris.

Before the penalty, India were placed fifth in the points table with 16 points and a PCT of 44.44.

After the penalty, they dropped to the sixth spot with a PCT of 38.39. India play one more Test in South Africa before returning home.