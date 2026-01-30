UEFA Champions League Playoff Draw: Real Madrid Face Benfica Again, PSG Take on Monaco In All-French Affair

Real Madrid will face Jose Mourinho' Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 play-off to reach the Round of 16. The two teams met in the eighth and final round of the group phase in a dramatic encounter which the Portuguese side won 4-2 on Jan. 28, 2026 to secure their progress to the play-offs.

The draws for the playoff round took place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. Sixteen teams that finished from rank 9 to rank 24 at the end of the league stage featured in the draw to know which club will they face in the playoffs. The top-eight clubs secured a direct qualification into the round of 16.

The 16 clubs that featured in the draws were Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Atlanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Olympiacos, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, Monaco, Qarabag, Bodo/Glimt and Benfica.

The clubs from 9th to 16th are the seeded teams and the clubs from 17th to 24th are the unseeded teams. Seeded teams will play against the unseeded teams with the seeded teams enjoying the benefit of playing the reverse fixture at their home ground.

France and Arsenal legend Robert Pires was invited for the draws. Here are the lineups for the playoff matches.

Benfica vs. Real Madrid

Monaco vs. Paris St-Germain

Qarabag vs. Newcastle

Bodo/Glimt vs. Inter Milan

Galatasaray vs. Juventus

Club Brugge vs. Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs. Atalanta

Olympiacos vs. Bayer Leverkusen

The first leg of the playoff round matches are scheduled for Feb. 17-18 and the second legs will be played on Feb. 24-25. The eight teams that win their playoff matches will then be drawn against the top-eight teams that secured the direct qualification to the Round of 16.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Full List Of Qualified Teams After League Stage Finale

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.