⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League: Schedule, Qualified Teams, Format, Groups, Live Streaming

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) will introduce a fresh format for its 2025-26 season, moving away from the usual knockout phase. The 32-team league wrapped up its group stage on Monday, Dec. 8. The eight sides progressing to the next phase have now been identified. All fixtures in this stage will take place in Pune.

The Super League, beginning on Dec. 12, will see the two qualifiers from each group placed into two new pools for a round-robin contest. The top team from each group will advance to the final, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.