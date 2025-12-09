Business NewsSports⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League: Schedule, Qualified Teams, Format, Groups, Live Streaming
⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League: Schedule, Qualified Teams, Format, Groups, Live Streaming

SMAT Super League: The 2025-26 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will adopt a new format after the group stage, replacing the traditional knockout rounds.

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 Super League
The Super League stage of the SMAT 2025-26 begins on Dec. 12. (Photo source: X/@BCCIDomestic)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) will introduce a fresh format for its 2025-26 season, moving away from the usual knockout phase. The 32-team league wrapped up its group stage on Monday, Dec. 8. The eight sides progressing to the next phase have now been identified. All fixtures in this stage will take place in Pune.

The Super League, beginning on Dec. 12, will see the two qualifiers from each group placed into two new pools for a round-robin contest. The top team from each group will advance to the final, which is scheduled for Dec. 18 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025-26 Super League: Format

The top two teams from all four Elite Groups will move into the Super League stage, creating a field of eight. These teams will be arranged into two pools of four, and each side will compete in three fixtures during this phase.

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025-26 Super League: Qualified Teams

The qualified teams are Mumbai, Hyderabad, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025-26 Super League: Groups

  • Elite Group A: Mumbai – 20 points (A1), Andhra – 20 points (A2)

  • Elite Group B: Hyderabad – 20 points (B1), Madhya Pradesh – 16 points (B2)

  • Elite Group C: Punjab – 20 points (C1), Haryana – 20 points (C2) (top two spots still in contention)

  • Elite Group D: Jharkhand – 28 points (D1), Rajasthan – 24 points (D2)

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025-26 Super League: Schedule

December 12

  • Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh, 9 a.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Haryana vs Rajasthan, 11 a.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

  • Punjab vs Jharkhand, 1:30 p.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Mumbai vs Hyderabad, 4:30 p.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

December 14

  • Mumbai vs Haryana, 9 a.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Andhra vs Punjab, 11 a.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

  • Hyderabad vs Rajasthan, 1:30 p.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Jharkhand, 4:30 p.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

December 16

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Punjab, 9 a.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Mumbai vs Rajasthan, 11 a.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

  • Andhra vs Jharkhand, 1:30 p.m. IST, DY Patil Academy, Ambi

  • Hyderabad vs Haryana, 4:30 p.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

December 18

Final: Winner of Group 1 vs Winner of Group 2, 4:30 p.m. IST, MCA Cricket Stadium, Pune

⁠Syed Mushtaq Ali 2025-26 Super League: Live Streaming

Fans can catch the matches live on Star Sports Network. The livestreaming of the matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

