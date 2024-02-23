MI vs DC, WPL 2024: 5 Players To Watch Out For In Match 1 Of Women's Premier League
Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the repeat of the WPL 2023 final which saw Harmanpreet Kaur led MI side win by 7 wickets.
1. Meg Lanning (DC)
DC's captain was the 'Orange Cap' winner in the inaugural season of WPL which saw her score 345 runs at an average of 49.29. In the 3 matches against MI in WPL so far, Lanning has scored 110 runs. She is our player to watch out for from Delhi Capitals side.
2. Hayley Matthews (MI)
Matthews had an outstanding WPL 2023 which saw her bag the 'Purple Cap' with 16 wickets. She was also among the top 5 run-scorers in WPL with 271 runs. In the 3 matches against DC in WPL so far, Hayley has bagged seven wickets which included the spell of 4-2-5-3 in WPL 2023 final.
3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI)
Brunt who was the top-scorer for MI and the second overall top run-scorer in WPL 2023 was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for her innings of 60 runs in the WPL Final. With her all-round abilities she is another player to watch out for from the MI contingent.
4. Shafali Verma (DC)
DC's explosive opener Shafali Verma ranked 9th in the list of top run-scorers with 252 runs at an astounding strike rate of 185.29, highest among the top 10 run-scorers. Her striking abilities make her one of the top players to watch out for against MI.
5. Issy Wong (MI)
Our last player to watch out for is Mumbai Indians' bowler Issy Wong, she was the third highest wicket taker in WPL 2023 with 15 wickets and had also bagged 6 wickets in 3 matches she played against the DC side.