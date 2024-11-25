List Of Players Bought By Your Favorite IPL Teams
As day one winded up, 72 players were sold and 12 went unsold at IPL 2025 auctions. Each team has been allotted Rs 120 crore to build their squad, of a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 18 players.
Chennai Super Kings
Retained Players
Chennai Super Kings retained key players ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja were retained for Rs 18 crore each, while Matheesha Pathirana and Shivam Dube were retained for Rs 13 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively. MS Dhoni was retained for Rs 4 crore.
Players Bought In The Auction
During the IPL 2025 auction, Chennai Super Kings made several notable acquisitions to strengthen their squad. They purchased Devon Conway for Rs 6.25 crore, Rahul Tripathi for Rs 3.4 crore, Rachin Ravindra for Rs 4 crore through a Right-To-Match Card, Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 9.75 crore, Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 4.8 crore, Noor Ahmad for Rs 10 crore, and Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.2 crore. These strategic buys are expected to enhance CSK's performance in the upcoming season.
Mumbai Indians
Retained Players
Mumbai Indians retained key players ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Jasprit Bumrah were retained for Rs 18 crore , while SuryaKumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were retained for Rs 16.35 crore each. Whereas Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma were retained for Rs 16.3 crore and Rs 8 crore respectively.
Players Bought In The Auction
During the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians added several players to their roster. Trent Boult was acquired for Rs 12.5 crore, Naman Dhir for Rs 5.25 crore via Right-To-Match card, Robin Minz for Rs 65 Lakhs , and Karn Sharma for Rs 50 Lakhs. These additions aim to bring balance and depth to the team for the upcoming season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Retained Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained key players ahead of the IPL 2025 season, includes Virat Kohli for whooping Rs 21 crore, while Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal were retained for Rs 11 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively.
Players Bought In The Auction
RCB made some impactful acquisitions during the IPL 2025 auction. They acquired English all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore, Phil Salt for Rs 11.5 crore, Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore, and Australian Pacer Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.5 crore. Additionally, they added Rasikh Salam Dar for Rs 6 crore and Suyash Sharma for Rs 2.6 crore, strengthening their squad with a mix of international and domestic talent.
Lucknow Super Giants
Retained Players
The team retained five key players ahead of the IPL 2025 season, reaffirming their commitment to a strong core lineup. Nicholas Pooran was retained for Rs 21 crore, Ravi Bishnoi and Mayank Yadav for Rs 11 crore each, while Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni were retained for Rs 4 crore each. These strategic retentions aim to provide stability and continuity to the squad.
Players Bought In The Auction
In the IPL 2025 auction, the team made seven strategic acquisitions to bolster their lineup. Rishabh Pant was secured for Rs 27 crore, David Miller for Rs 7.5 crore, and Aiden Markram at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Additionally, Mitchell Marsh was acquired for Rs 3.4 crore, Avesh Khan for Rs 9.75 crore, Abdul Samad for Rs 4.2 crore, and Aryan Juyal for Rs 30 lakh. These purchases reflect a balanced approach to strengthening both batting and bowling departments.
Punjab Kings
Retained Players
Punjab Kings have spent just Rs 9.5 crore, the least amount for retention, on two uncapped players Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran were retained for Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively. They entered the auction with highest purse of Rs 110.5 crore and also four RTM (Right To Match) cards.
Players Bought In The Auction
Punjab Kings made significant moves in the IPL 2025 auction, acquiring several high-impact players to strengthen their squad. Shreyas Iyer emerged as their top marquee signing at Rs 26.75 crore, followed by Arshdeep Singh via Right-To- Match card and Yuzvendra Chahal, both secured for Rs 18 crore each. Nehal Wadhera was added for Rs 4.2 crore, while Aussies all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis were bought for Rs 11 crore and Rs 4.2 crore respectively. Other acquisitions included Harpreet Brar for Rs 1.5 crore, Yash Thakur for Rs 1.6 crore, Vijaykumar Vyshak for Rs 1.2 crore, and Vishnu Vinod for 95 lakhs, ensuring depth and balance across all departments.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Retained Players
The team retained six key players to maintain a strong core. Rinku Singh was retained for Rs 13 crore, while Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell were each retained for Rs 12 crore. Additionally, Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh were retained for Rs 4 crore each, ensuring stability and depth in the squad.
Players Bought In The Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders made several important acquisitions during the IPL 2025 auction. They splurged on domestic all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was for Rs 23.75 crore, while South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock was acquired for Rs 3.6 crore and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Anrich Nortje was added for Rs 6.5 crore, Angkrish Raghuvanshi for Rs 3 crore, Vaibhav Arora for Rs 1.8 crore, and Mayank Markande for Rs 30 lakh . These acquisitions aim to strengthen KKR's squad in both batting and bowling departments.
Delhi Capitals
Retained Players
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the team retained four key players to ensure a strong foundation. Axar Patel was retained for Rs 16.5 crore, Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.25 crore, and Tristan Stubbs for Rs 10 crore. Additionally, Abishek Porel was retained for Rs 4 crore, reflecting a strategic approach to maintaining a balanced squad.
Players Bought In The Auction
In the IPL mega auction, the team made several strategic acquisitions to bolster their squad. KL Rahul emerged as a marquee signing for Rs 14 crore, while Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan were secured for Rs 11.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore, respectively. Jake Fraser-McGurk was retained using the RTM card for Rs 9 crore, and Harry Brook was purchased for Rs 6.25 crore. Other additions included Ashutosh Sharma for Rs 3.80 crore, Mohit Sharma for Rs 2.20 crore, Sameer Rizvi for Rs 95 lakh, and Karun Nair for Rs 50 lakh, ensuring depth and versatility across the team.
Rajasthan Royals
Retained Players
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the team retained six key players to maintain a solid core. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal were retained for Rs 18 crore, while Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel were retained for Rs 14 crore each. Shimron Hetmeyer was retained for Rs 11 crore, and Sandeep Sharma were retained for Rs 4 crore.
Players Bought In The Auction
During the IPL 2025 auction, the team secured several key players to strengthen their squad. Jofra Archer was acquired for Rs 12.5 crore, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana were purchased for Rs 5.25 crore and Rs 4.4 crore, respectively. Additionally, Akash Madwal was signed for Rs 1.2 crore, and Kumar Kartikeya Singh was added for Rs 30 lakh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retained
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the team retained five key players to maintain a solid core. Henrich Klasse and Pat Cummins were retained for Rs 23 crore and Rs 18 crore respectively, while Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were retained for Rs 14 crore each. Nitish Kumar Reddy were retained for Rs 6 crore.
Players Bought In The Auction
Sunrisers Hyderabad made several impactful acquisitions during the IPL 2025 auction to strengthen their squad. Mohammed Shami was bought for Rs 10 crore, while Ishan Kishan was secured for Rs 11.25 crore. Harshal Patel was added for Rs 8 crore, and both Rahul Chahar and Abhinav Manohar were acquired for Rs 3.2 crore each. Additionally, Adam Zampa was signed for Rs 2.4 crore, Simarjeet Singh for Rs 1.5 crore, and Atharva Taide for Rs 30 lakh, ensuring a well-rounded team composition with a mix of experience and emerging talent.
Gujarat Titans
Retained
Ahead of the IPL 2025 season, the team retained five key players to maintain a solid core. Rashid Khan was retained for Rs 18 crore, while Shubman Gill was secured for Rs 16.5 crore. Sai Sudharshan was retained for Rs 8.5 crore, with Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan each retained for ₹4 crore.
Players Bought In The Auction
In the IPL 2025 mega auction, the team made several strategic acquisitions to enhance their lineup. Jos Buttler was the standout signing for Rs 15.75 crore, while Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj were secured for Rs 10.75 crore and Rs 12.25 crore, respectively. Prasidh Krishna was added for Rs 9.50 crore, and Mahipal Lomror was acquired for Rs 1.70 crore. Other additions included Kumar Kushagra for Rs 65 lakh, Anuj Rawat and Nishant Sindhu for Rs 30 lakh each, and Manav Suthar for Rs 30 lakh, providing a mix of star power and young talent to the squad.