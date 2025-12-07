Business NewsSportsJunior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Date, Time And Live Streaming
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Date, Time And Live Streaming

India, Spain, Argentina, and Germany are the four semi-finalists who will eye the crucial spot in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Finals, which will be held on December 10.

07 Dec 2025, 08:54 AM IST i
Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semi Finals
image: X/TheHockeyIndia
FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025: India, Spain, Argentina, and Germany are eyeing Hockey Men's Junior World Cup glory in the much-anticipated semi-finals. Tamil Nadu's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium will play host to two exciting knock-out clashes on Sunday, December 7. The winners will qualify for the tournament's summit clash at the same venue on December 10. 

Spain will take on Argentina in the first semi-final, while hosts India face off against Germany in the second of the two high-voltage encounters. After dominating the group stage, the four teams also advanced past the quarter-finals phase. 

Spain defeated New Zealand 4-3 in their knock-out match, while Germany won a penalty shootout against France after a 2-2 scoreline. Argentina overcame the Netherlands 1-0 before India clinched their penalty shootout against Belgium, after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

India had previously bossed Group B and defeated Switzerland, Chile and Oman on their way to the business end of the competition. 

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Semi Finals: Date and Time 

Both the semi-finals of the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup - Spain versus Argentina and India versus Germany - will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Sunday, December 7. The first semi-final between Spain and Argentina kicks off at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The second semi-final, India against Germany, starts at 8:00 PM IST. 

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Semi Finals: Live Streaming Details 

Live streaming of the Men’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Fans can also stream all the matches from the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 live on watch.hockey online platform.

There will be no live telecast of the Junior Hockey World Cup on any TV channel in India.

Indian Squad For Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu

