Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Date, Time And Live Streaming

FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025: India, Spain, Argentina, and Germany are eyeing Hockey Men's Junior World Cup glory in the much-anticipated semi-finals. Tamil Nadu's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium will play host to two exciting knock-out clashes on Sunday, December 7. The winners will qualify for the tournament's summit clash at the same venue on December 10.

Spain will take on Argentina in the first semi-final, while hosts India face off against Germany in the second of the two high-voltage encounters. After dominating the group stage, the four teams also advanced past the quarter-finals phase.

Spain defeated New Zealand 4-3 in their knock-out match, while Germany won a penalty shootout against France after a 2-2 scoreline. Argentina overcame the Netherlands 1-0 before India clinched their penalty shootout against Belgium, after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time.

India had previously bossed Group B and defeated Switzerland, Chile and Oman on their way to the business end of the competition.