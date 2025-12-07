India Vs Germany Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Of Junior Hockey World Cup

India will face defending champions Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup after a dramatic day of quarter-final action at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The venue came alive on Friday, December 5, as all four matches of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 delivered thrilling, down-to-the-wire finishes.

By the end of the day, Spain, Argentina, Germany and India secured their spots in the semi-finals, with shootouts deciding the winners for both Germany and two-time champions India. The narrow defeats for the Netherlands and Belgium ended their pursuit of a maiden Junior World Cup title.

For India, the quarter-final was a nerve-wracking contest that ultimately hinged on the brilliance of goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. In a tense shootout, he produced a man-of-the-match performance with two outstanding saves to help India edge past Belgium 4-3. The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation time and remained level in the initial round of the shootout. Sharda Nand Tiwary held his nerve to convert three strokes, while Prince Deep’s heroics ensured India’s passage into the last four.

“I thank the crowd for their support as their noise raised our confidence,” said Prince Deep, who was named ‘Player of the Match’. “There was pressure, but I have to make saves whether it is the last minute or not. This tournament has given me a chance to showcase my skills. We will try to repeat our winning performance (in the semis) and clinch the trophy,” he added.

India have won the Junior Hockey World Cup twice, with their most recent triumph coming in 2016 when they hosted the tournament in Lucknow.