India Vs Germany Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Of Junior Hockey World Cup
India progressed to the semi-finals after a thrilling penalty shootout win over Belgium in the quarter-finals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025.
India will face defending champions Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup after a dramatic day of quarter-final action at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. The venue came alive on Friday, December 5, as all four matches of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 delivered thrilling, down-to-the-wire finishes.
By the end of the day, Spain, Argentina, Germany and India secured their spots in the semi-finals, with shootouts deciding the winners for both Germany and two-time champions India. The narrow defeats for the Netherlands and Belgium ended their pursuit of a maiden Junior World Cup title.
For India, the quarter-final was a nerve-wracking contest that ultimately hinged on the brilliance of goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. In a tense shootout, he produced a man-of-the-match performance with two outstanding saves to help India edge past Belgium 4-3. The teams were tied 2-2 after regulation time and remained level in the initial round of the shootout. Sharda Nand Tiwary held his nerve to convert three strokes, while Prince Deep’s heroics ensured India’s passage into the last four.
“I thank the crowd for their support as their noise raised our confidence,” said Prince Deep, who was named ‘Player of the Match’. “There was pressure, but I have to make saves whether it is the last minute or not. This tournament has given me a chance to showcase my skills. We will try to repeat our winning performance (in the semis) and clinch the trophy,” he added.
India have won the Junior Hockey World Cup twice, with their most recent triumph coming in 2016 when they hosted the tournament in Lucknow.
ðð«ð¢ð§ðð ðððð© ðð¢ð§ð ð¡ ð¬ððð©ð¬ ð®ð©, ðð§ðð¢ð ð¬ððð©ð¬ ðð¨ð«ð°ðð«ð. ð®ð³ð¥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 5, 2025
Player of the Match from Indiaâs thrilling win over Belgium in the quarter-final at the FIH Hockey Menâs Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGameâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Un0W6dyVrb
India Vs Germany Semi-Final Date And Time
India vs Germany: Sunday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. IST
India Vs Germany Semi-Final Venue
The semi-final match between India and Germany will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.
India Vs Germany FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: How To Watch
Viewers in India can follow the India vs Germany semi-final of the Junior World Cup 2025 live on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can also stream the India vs Germany match live on watch.hockey online platform.