IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: 10 Teams Prepare For The Bidding War

19 Dec 2023, 12:26 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2023</p></div>
IPL 2024 Auction: All You Need To Know

The auction for the Indian Premier League 2024 is set to kick off on Tuesday at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena.

The pool has a total of 333 players, of which 214 are Indian, while 119 cricketers are from overseas. It also includes 116 capped and 215 uncapped players.

As many as 77 slots are available, with 30 reserved for foreign players.

Ten franchises will be participating in the auction, with Gujarat Titans having the biggest purse at Rs 38.15 crore. Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest amount at Rs 13.15 crore.

