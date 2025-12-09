India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?

IND vs SA, 1st T20I: India will turn its attention to T20Is against South Africa that start tonight, following the Test and ODI series. The matches will act as key preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, beginning on Feb. 7 next year.

Since contesting the nail-biting T20 World Cup final last year, India and South Africa have moved in very different directions in T20Is. India have built a 26-4 record, playing a style that suits the conditions they will face while defending their title in February-March 2026.

South Africa, meanwhile, have managed only nine wins and suffered 16 defeats in the same period.

India have the advantage of a mostly settled squad, with continuity and clarity in roles. South Africa’s build-up has been far more unsettled. They have lost one of their most dangerous T20I players, Heinrich Klaasen, to retirement and have been without other key names due to injuries and workload management. In this stretch, they have lost series to Australia and Pakistan, dropped a one-off match to Namibia and conceded a 300-plus total in a T20I against England.

For India, Hardik Pandya returns after recovering from the quadriceps issue that kept him out of the Australia tour. Shubman Gill also makes his comeback following the neck injury he suffered during the Kolkata Test. India are close to full strength. Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh lead the pace attack and Varun Chakravarthy heads the spin group.

South Africa begin their World Cup campaign on Feb. 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad and have significant work ahead. That work effectively begins tonight against a full-strength Indian team.

The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa runs until Dec. 19.