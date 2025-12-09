India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs SA 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?
IND vs SA T20I Series 2025: The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa runs until Dec. 19.
IND vs SA, 1st T20I: India will turn its attention to T20Is against South Africa that start tonight, following the Test and ODI series. The matches will act as key preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, beginning on Feb. 7 next year.
Since contesting the nail-biting T20 World Cup final last year, India and South Africa have moved in very different directions in T20Is. India have built a 26-4 record, playing a style that suits the conditions they will face while defending their title in February-March 2026.
South Africa, meanwhile, have managed only nine wins and suffered 16 defeats in the same period.
India have the advantage of a mostly settled squad, with continuity and clarity in roles. South Africa’s build-up has been far more unsettled. They have lost one of their most dangerous T20I players, Heinrich Klaasen, to retirement and have been without other key names due to injuries and workload management. In this stretch, they have lost series to Australia and Pakistan, dropped a one-off match to Namibia and conceded a 300-plus total in a T20I against England.
For India, Hardik Pandya returns after recovering from the quadriceps issue that kept him out of the Australia tour. Shubman Gill also makes his comeback following the neck injury he suffered during the Kolkata Test. India are close to full strength. Suryakumar Yadav continues as captain, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh lead the pace attack and Varun Chakravarthy heads the spin group.
South Africa begin their World Cup campaign on Feb. 9 against Canada in Ahmedabad and have significant work ahead. That work effectively begins tonight against a full-strength Indian team.
The five-match T20I series between India and South Africa runs until Dec. 19.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Date And Venue
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 9 at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Time
The IND vs SA 1st T20I match starts at 7 p.m. IST.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Live Telecast
The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will be telecast live on the Star Sports network tonight.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Telecast Free
The IND vs SA T20I match will also be live telecasted on DD Free Dish.
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Live Streaming
Fans can live-stream the 1st IND vs SA T20I on the JioHotstar app and website, provided they have an active subscription.
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Probable XIs
India: Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.