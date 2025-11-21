India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Live?
The India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final of the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will be held at Doha’s West End Park International Cricket Stadium.
IND A vs BAN A: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has now reached the business end of the tournament. India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, secured its place in the semi-finals with a convincing win over Oman. They will face Bangladesh A in the first semi-final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday.
All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as fans eagerly await to see if he can maintain his impressive form in the competition. The India A team will need a heftier contribution from their top-order batters to support Suryavanshi.
Suryavanshi, the second highest run-maker with 201 runs in this T20 event, has done most of the heavy-lifting with the bat while making a blistering hundred and 45. But other batters in the line-up such as skipper Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera have not exactly set the tournament ablaze so far.
A far more rounded outing from batters is mandatory against Bangladesh as the latter is not a team to be taken lightly.
They have bowled out a capable Afghanistan A side, which included Allah Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal, for a paltry 78 and then stretched a strong Sri Lanka A all the way till the last over of a league match.
So, India will have to get their act together against pacer Ripon Mondol and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, recent additions to Bangladesh's senior T20 sides.
India's bowling, however, has been in top shape in this tournament. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh is the leading Indian bowler with five wickets from three outings.
Gurjapneet has received reasonable backing from left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who have taken three wickets apiece from as many matches.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: India A Vs Bangladesh A Time
The high-stakes semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A is scheduled for 3 p.m. IST. This will be followed by the second semi-final between Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A at 8 p.m. IST. The winners of these clashes will meet in the final on Sunday, Nov. 23, to decide the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 champion.
Both semi-final matches will be played at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final: Live Telecast Of India A vs Bangladesh A
Fans in India can watch all the live action from the India A vs Bangladesh A semi-final on the Sony Sports Network.
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming Of India A vs Bangladesh A
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final between India A and Bangladesh A can be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can also stream the match live on the FanCode app.
India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Finals: Squads
India A: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C/WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (C), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (WK), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.
(With PTI inputs)