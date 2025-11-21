⁠India A vs Bangladesh A Live Streaming: How To Watch Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final Live?

IND A vs BAN A: The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 has now reached the business end of the tournament. India A, led by Jitesh Sharma, secured its place in the semi-finals with a convincing win over Oman. They will face Bangladesh A in the first semi-final at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Friday.

All eyes will once again be on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, as fans eagerly await to see if he can maintain his impressive form in the competition. The India A team will need a heftier contribution from their top-order batters to support Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi, the second highest run-maker with 201 runs in this T20 event, has done most of the heavy-lifting with the bat while making a blistering hundred and 45. But other batters in the line-up such as skipper Jitesh Sharma, Naman Dhir, Priyansh Arya and Nehal Wadhera have not exactly set the tournament ablaze so far.

A far more rounded outing from batters is mandatory against Bangladesh as the latter is not a team to be taken lightly.

They have bowled out a capable Afghanistan A side, which included Allah Ghazanfar and Sediqullah Atal, for a paltry 78 and then stretched a strong Sri Lanka A all the way till the last over of a league match.

So, India will have to get their act together against pacer Ripon Mondol and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan, recent additions to Bangladesh's senior T20 sides.

India's bowling, however, has been in top shape in this tournament. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh is the leading Indian bowler with five wickets from three outings.

Gurjapneet has received reasonable backing from left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, who have taken three wickets apiece from as many matches.