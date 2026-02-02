ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Semi-Finals Date, Timings, Schedule, Teams, Squads And Live Streaming

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is down to its final four teams. Right now, only three matches are left — two semi-finals and the final. A total of 38 matches have been played in the competition. One team is now just two wins away from lifting the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy. The winners of the two semi-finals will progress to the title clash, where the champions of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 will be decided.

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Teams

The four semi-finalists are India, Australia, England and Afghanistan.

India qualified for the semis after young Kanishk Chouhan showed his all-round prowess, helping the team outclass arch-rivals Pakistan by 58 runs in a Super Six encounter on Sunday. It was all-rounder Kanishk, whose quickfire 29-ball-35 and a 50-run stand for the eighth wicket with Khilan Patel (21 not out off 15 balls) took India U-19 to a decent 252 in 49.5 overs.

However, for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals on account of better run-rate, they needed to reach 253 in 33.3 overs but their batters didn't seem interested in making a match as they managed 167 for 4 in 33.3 overs before finally getting bowled out for 194 in 46.2 overs.

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Date And Schedule

1st Semi-Final: Australia vs England, Feb. 3 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

2nd Semi-Final: India vs Afghanistan, Feb. 4 at Harare Sports Club, Harare

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Timings

Both semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will begin at 1 p.m., IST.

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Squads Of Qualified Teams

Australia: Oliver Peake (C), Kasey Barton, Naden Cooray, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Steven Hogan, Thomas Hogan, John James, Charles Lachmund, Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Hayden Schiller, Aryan Sharma, William Byrom, Alex Lee Young

England: Thomas Rew (C), Farhan Ahmed, Ralphie Albert, Will Bennison, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Ali Farooq, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joe Moores, Sebastian Morgan

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan: Mahboob Khan (C), Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan, Uzairullah Niazai, Aziz Mia Khil, Nazif Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Nooristani, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan, Wahid Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab, Aqil Khan Obaid. Reserves: Aqil Khan, Fahim Qasemi, Izat Noor

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live Telecast

The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

⁠ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Live Streaming

Fans in India can live stream the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final matches on the JioHotstar app and website.

(With PTI inputs)

