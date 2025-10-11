Gambhir In Gill's Corner: India Cricket Coach Calls Criticism Of Captain 'Unfair'
Shubhman Gill, who took over captaincy set a record for an Indian captain by scoring 754 runs in a single Test series.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir has praised skipper Shubman Gill for his remarkable composure and performance during the high-pressure Test series against England, saying the 25-year-old showed exceptional leadership despite facing "unfair" criticism.
Gill, who took over captaincy set a record for an Indian captain by scoring 754 runs in a single Test series. His great effort helped India secure a 2-2 series draw, capped by a decisive victory in the final Test at The Oval.
Speaking to Star Sports, Gambhir recalled his words to Gill after the Oval triumph, "I told him, after we won the Oval Test match, that 'you have passed your most difficult test. The transition is over. And from here on, things will become much, much easier'."
"And I hope things get easier for him, because I think he deserves every bit of it. The amount of criticism and the amount of things people have said about him. A lot of unfair things have been said about him," he added.
Gambhir acknowledged that captaining India is among the toughest jobs in world cricket, and praised Gill not just for his runs, but for his poise in leading the team on English soil.
"Sometimes you put players at risk of their potential. You expect a 25-year-old kid to have an average Test score of 50. To make runs everywhere. Over a period of time, that will happen. I was never shocked that he made 750 runs. But more than that, I was happy about the way he led the team," he said.
The head coach highlighted the pressure surrounding the series, noting how Gill’s demeanour stood out in challenging moments.
"There were moments where, I’m sure, I was under pressure. The entire support staff was under pressure. And more than us, I think he was under pressure on the field. But in those 25 days, I don’t think I saw a single moment where he showed that frustration or that pressure on his face. Led with a smile, 25 days of intense cricket," Gambhir told Star Sports.