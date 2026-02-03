T20 World Cup Timeline: Every Edition, Champion Team And Captain Ahead Of 2026 Tournament

The 2026 T20 World Cup gets underway on Feb. 7. The upcoming tournament will be the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup and 20 teams are in contention to clinch the World Cup trophy this time. It has been 19 years since the first T20 World Cup tournament was first played in South Africa.

Since then, six teams and eight different captains have lifted the prestigious trophy. India's triumph under MS Dhoni began the journey, while teams like England, West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have since left their mark. Here's a look at every T20 World Cup, its hosts, winners and captains.

1. ICC World Twenty20, 2007

The first edition of the T20 World Cup was hosted by South Africa in 2007. It was known as ICC World Twenty20 back then. India beat Pakistan in the final and Dhoni became the first-ever captain to lift the T20 World Cup.

2. ICC World Twenty20, 2009

England hosted the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009. Pakistan emerged victorious in this World Cup as they beat Sri Lanka in the final. Younis Khan was the winning captain.

3. ICC World Twenty20, 2010

The West Indies played hosts to 2010 ICC World Twenty20. England won the tournament and clinched their first-ever ICC men's title by beating Australia in the final. Paul Collingwood lifted the World Cup trophy that year.

4. ICC World Twenty20, 2012

ICC World Twenty20 2012 was held in Sri Lanka. The West Indies won its first T20 World Cup trophy that year by beating the hosts. Darren Sammy was the skipper of the winning team.

5. World T20, 2014

The tournament got rebranded as the World T20 in 2014 and was played in Bangladesh. Under Lasith Malinga's captaincy, Sri Lanka won its first T20 World Cup title by out-thinking India in the final.

6. World T20, 2016

The 2016 edition was held in India but it was the West Indies and Sammy again who lifted the crown for the second time. They beat England in the final.

7. ICC T20 World Cup, 2021

The tournament returned to the international cricket calendar after a gap of five years. The tournament was relaunched as T20 World Cup. India were the scheduled hosts of the tournament but the matches were played in the UAE because of COVID-19 pandemic. Australia won the tournament that year by beating trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the final. Aaron Finch was the winning skipper for the Aussies.

8. ICC T20 World Cup, 2022

Australia finally became the hosts of the T20 World Cup in 2022. England became the second team to win the T20 World Cup twice, this time under Jos Buttler's leadership.

9. ICC T20 World Cup, 2024

The USA and the West Indies played hosts for 2024 T20 World Cup. India won its second T20 World Cup title under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. They beat South Africa in one of the most-tense finals till date.

ALSO READ | ICC T20 World Cup: Incredible Bowling Records You Should Know Before 2026 Edition Gets Underway

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.