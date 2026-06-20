Germany vs Ivory Coast Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Germany will square off against Ivory Coast in a Group E match of 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 20.

The four-time champions kicked-off their campaign at the ongoing World Cup in style as they thrashed debutants Curacao on last Sunday. Ivory Coast edged past Ecuador in their tournament opener by a scoreline of 1-0.

With Germany and Ivory Coast both enjoying a winning start, the winner of their face-off will secure a qualification in the round of 32 match

Match Time, Venue

The game will get underway at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday. The match will be played at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Match Referee

Juan Gabriel Benitez Mareco will be the referee for this clash.

Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared-off only once in the past. It was an international friendly played in Munich in 2009. The match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Form Guide

Germany: W-W-W-W-W-W

Ivory Coast: W-L-W-W-W-W

Germany

Squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nubel

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Nathaniel Brown, Joshua Kimmich, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Malick Thiaw

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Gross, Jamie Leweling, Jamal Musiala, Felix Nmecha, Assan Ouedraogo, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leroy Sane, Angelo Stiller, Florian Wirtz

Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade

Possible Starting 11: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sané Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz; Kai Havertz. Coach: Julian Nagelsmann.

Ivory Coast

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Toure, Elye Wahi

Possible Starting 11: Yahia Fofana; Guela Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Ousmane Diomande, Ghislain Konan, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré; Amad Diallo, Bazoumana Touré, Yan Diomande; Ange-Yoan Bonny. Coach: Emerse Faé.

Players to Watch

Kai Havertz (Germany): Kai Havertz scored a brace in Germany's World Cup opener. The 27-year-old is growing into the role of being the team's center-forward. Before the World Cup, he had a highly productive season with Arsenal where he won the Premier League and played in the Champions League final in which he scored the opening goal.

Kai Havertz scored a brace in Germany's World Cup opener. The 27-year-old is growing into the role of being the team's center-forward. Before the World Cup, he had a highly productive season with Arsenal where he won the Premier League and played in the Champions League final in which he scored the opening goal. Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast): Yan Diomande is fast emerging as a player who has caught the world's attention. The 19-year-old was the Player of the Match against Ecuador. As he is busy playing the World Cup, some of the biggest clubs in the world are busy to negotiate a deal with RB Leipzig in order to sign him up. That shows the kind of talent the youngster is.

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Germany vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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