FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32, Netherlands Crush Sweden 5-1

Germany booked their place in the FIFA World Cup last 32 with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Ivory Coast, while the Netherlands responded to their opening setback by thrashing Sweden 5-1. Curacao also made history by earning the first World Cup point in the nation's history after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw.

Saturday's results reshaped the picture in Groups E and F, with Germany becoming the first team from their group to secure qualification and the Netherlands reviving their campaign in emphatic fashion. Curacao, meanwhile, kept their hopes alive through a resilient defensive display.

Dutch Revival

The Netherlands bounced back from a 2-2 draw with Japan by overpowering Sweden in their Group F clash.

Brian Brobbey rewarded coach Ronald Koeman's decision to start him ahead of Memphis Depay by scoring twice inside the opening 17 minutes. He first combined with Tijjani Reijnders before finishing a move created by Cody Gakpo, then converted Denzel Dumfries' cross to double the lead.

The Dutch remained in control after the interval. Gakpo struck twice within seven minutes to put the match beyond Sweden, while substitute Crysencio Summerville completed the scoring after contributing to two earlier goals.

Sweden struggled to contain the Netherlands' attack despite entering the contest on the back of a 5-1 win over Tunisia.

Viktor Gyokeres and Yasin Ayari threatened at times, while substitute Anthony Elanga scored in the 59th minute. It proved only a consolation as the Netherlands secured all three points.

Germany Respond

Germany reached the knockout stage for the first time since winning the World Cup in 2014 after defeating Ivory Coast 2-1.

Julian Nagelsmann's side had two first-half goals disallowed but continued to dominate possession and create opportunities.

Ivory Coast took the lead shortly before halftime when Franck Kessie converted a rebound after Amad Diallo's effort following a move started by Yan Diomande.

Germany responded after the break. Substitute Deniz Undav equalised in the 68th minute with a controlled volley before scoring the winner deep into stoppage time after turning and firing past Yahia Fofana.

Ivory Coast had a late chance through Simon Adingra but failed to convert it.

Nagelsmann praised his side's determination after the match, while defender Jonathan Tah highlighted the impact of the substitutes and singled out Undav for his contribution.

The result moved Germany to six points at the top of Group E and confirmed their progress to the last 32. Ivory Coast remained on three points ahead of their final group-stage match.

Historic Point

Curacao secured the first World Cup point in their history with a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

The result came just six days after Curacao suffered a 7-1 defeat to Germany in their tournament debut.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room produced a standout display, making 15 saves as Curacao frustrated Ecuador throughout the contest.

Ecuador, unbeaten in 19 matches before the tournament, dominated possession and created numerous chances but could not find a breakthrough.

The draw also confirmed Germany as Group E winners.

While Ecuador were left with one point from two matches, Curacao celebrated a landmark result that kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

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