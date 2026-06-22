FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights: Spain Thrash Saudi Arabia; Iran Hold Begium For Draw

FIFA World Cup 2026 action on Sunday and into Monday morning saw Spain face Saudi Arabia in Group H, followed by Belgium's Group G showdown with Iran. The night's final game featured Cabo Verde against Uruguay in another crucial Group H clash.

Here is how the three games panned out:

Lamine Yamal And Mikel Oyarzabal Inspire Spain To Outright Win Over Saudi Arabia

Inspired by Lamine Yamal, Spain cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H clash on Sunday, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice as the European champions bounced back strongly from their disappointing goalless draw against Cape Verde.

Spain dominated from then on, and Oyarzabal added two quick goals before halftime, finishing off chances created by Aymeric Laporte, Dani Olmo and Marc Cucurella. Saudi Arabia struggled to contain Spain's attacking movement, while Oyarzabal nearly completed his hat-trick when his effort struck the crossbar.

The 2010 World Cup winners made several changes after the break but still added a fourth goal when a save from Saudi goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi rebounded off defender Hassan Altambakti and into the net for an own goal. With the result secured, Spain eased off in the second half while continuing to create chances.

The win gives Luis de la Fuente's side four points from two matches and puts them in a strong position to reach the knockout stage, while Saudi Arabia remain on one point.

Iran Hold Belgium For A Goalless Draw

Belgium were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Iran in their Group G World Cup clash on Monday, despite creating the better chances. The match turned in the 66th minute when Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card for fouling Mehdi Taremi after a costly mistake left the Iranian striker through on goal. Iran failed to make the most of their numerical advantage, while Belgium continued to threaten, only to be repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who produced several outstanding saves and was named player of the match. Iran also had a Taremi goal ruled out for offside in the first half after a VAR review.

It was the second successive draw for both teams. Belgium began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt while Iran played out a 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

Cabo Verde Put Up Yet Another Defiant Show

Cabo Verde produced yet another defiant performance at the World Cup as they held two-time champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. The draw against the South Americans came on the back of a goalless draw against Spain in their first-ever World Cup match.

Kevin Pina scored Cabo Verde's first-ever World Cup goal with a stunning free kick in the 21st minute before Uruguay responded through Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio to lead at halftime. However, substitute Helio Varela capitalised on a defensive error just after the hour mark to equalise, and both sides had chances to win in an entertaining finish.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.