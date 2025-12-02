Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match?

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head with both eager to strengthen their bids for the LaLiga crown.

Barcelona are currently at top of the LaLiga table, with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side trailing by three points in fourth place.

Recording 11 wins, with just a single draw and two losses, Barcelona have bounced back from their recent El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid by winning their last four top-flight matches.

After toppling Elche, Celta Vigo, and Athletic Bilbao, Hansi Flick's men put their Champions League loss to Chelsea behind them, securing a convincing 3-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves at home.

Atletico Madrid have shown strong form in recent outings and will be eager to maintain their momentum after comfortably winning 2-0 against Real Oviedo in their latest La Liga game.

As Real Madrid prepares to take on Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona have the opportunity to extend their lead to four points in Tuesday’s match against Atletico Madrid, where the hosts aim to secure their seventh win in eight recent league clashes between the sides.

Few tipped Atletico for glory after their sluggish start yielded only three triumphs alongside four draws and a loss in the first eight league games, but an impeccable run of six victories has changed the narrative.

Atletico Madrid have won all seven of their competitive fixtures since suffering a 4-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal on Oct. 21.