Bangladesh vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs AUS 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?

Australia's white-ball tour of Bangladesh moves into its final phase with a three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

The visitors will be eager to bounce back after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series. In contrast, Bangladesh will be full of belief after securing a memorable triumph in the preceding one-day series.

Australia will look to Cooper Connolly for inspiration after the youngster produced a scintillating 149 runs knock in the third ODI against Bangladesh. The left-handed batter, considered one of the country's most exciting prospects, also enjoyed a productive stint with Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

Bangladesh Team Changes

Litton Das will continue to captain Bangladesh in the T20I series, with the selectors opting for continuity by retaining several in-form players. Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed are among those kept on as Bangladesh aim to field a strong XI capable of challenging Australia throughout the series.

Bangladesh's key weapon could once again be Mustafizur Rahman. The seasoned pacer impressed in the one-day series, taking six wickets while maintaining an average of 17.83, and his extensive T20 pedigree makes him a major threat.

Australia Team Changes

Australia will once again be without several established stars. Travis Head has been granted time away for personal reasons, while Cameron Green has been rested. Fast-bowling duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are also absent, with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis omitted as selectors focus on the next generation.

However, there is a boost for the tourists with Mitchell Marsh returning from injury to resume captaincy duties. Australia are looking to reset following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign that ended with a shock exit in the group stage.

Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly and uncapped pair Nikhil Chaudhary and Joel Davies have been handed an opportunity to stake their claim for a long-term place in Australia's T20 plans.

With a packed 2028 schedule on the horizon, featuring both the Olympic Games and a T20 World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, the quartet will be eager to prove they can form part of the next generation.

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Date And Time

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played on Wednesday, June 17 from 1:30 p.m. IST.

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Venue

The 1st T20I between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Telecast

There will not be any television broadcast for the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series in India.

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Streaming

The Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Matt Renshaw, Aaron Hardie, Nikhil Chaudhary/Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa.

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