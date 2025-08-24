Asia Cup 2025: Dream11 To Back Out As Team India's Title Sponsor, As Per Sources

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has decided to back out as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, days ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 as per NDTV report.

The latest development comes after the recent passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Indian Parliament, which bans real-money gaming platforms like Dream11.

Asia Cup begins on Sept. 9 and India is placed in Group A of alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. The final set to be played on Sept. 28 at United Arab Emirates with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Though, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Dream11 have not yet made an official statement about the sponsorship deal, it has been learnt that the fantasy sports platform is not willing to continue its deal.

On Aug. 19, India announced a 15-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 and a list of five reserved. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side with Shubman Gill being his deputy.