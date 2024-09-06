ADVERTISEMENT
The TEN Commandments Of Titan, Kalyan And Gold: ICICI Securities
Titan’s stock price has demonstrated a strong correlation of 0.9 with gold prices over the past ~20 years.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
