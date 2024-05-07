ADVERTISEMENT
Tatva Chintan Q4 Results Review - Revenue May Rise 25% With Expansion In Margin: ICICI Securities
Gross profit margin up 215 bps QoQ to 57.8%
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT