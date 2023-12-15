Plastic Pipes - Industry Should Continue To Register Healthy Volume Growth: Yes Securities

We continue to remain positive on plastic pipe industry on account of healthy industry tailwinds lead by strong plumbing and agri demand backed by robust spends in Jal Jeevan Mission.

Incrementally, with higher demand for branded products, organised players are likely to outperform industry growth. Moreover, with PVC resin prices likely to remain range-bound, manufacturer’s margins are expected to remain steady.

Hence, we reckon that plastic pipe industry will continue to deliver healthy growth in next three- five years.

We prefer Apollo Pipes Ltd. and Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. from this segment.