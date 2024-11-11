ADVERTISEMENT
Info Edge Q2 Results Review - Regaining Momentum: Motilal Oswal
IT hiring possibly turning around; the brokerage reiterates Neutral rating on valuations.
11 Nov 2024, 01:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
