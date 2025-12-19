Business NewsResearch ReportsIndus Towers: Motilal Oswal Flags Cautious Outlook Despite Vodafone Idea Relief Hopes — Check Target Price
Indus Towers: Motilal Oswal Flags Cautious Outlook Despite Vodafone Idea Relief Hopes — Check Target Price

The brokerage believes that while potential relief measures for Vodafone Idea could ease sentiment, the risk-reward remains uncompelling at current valuations.

19 Dec 2025, 09:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
There is no change in Indus’ policy on shareholder returns, and management remains intent on reinstating dividends soon. (Photo: Unsplash)
Indus Towers has been gaining market share in new tower builds and benefiting from tenancy shifts from other towercos, driven by operational efficiencies and strong network uptime.
