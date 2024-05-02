ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Oil Q4 Review - Retain Sell On Weak Result Post 100% Rally YoY: Nirmal Bang
Gross margin at 13% missed our estimate by 81 bps.
02 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
