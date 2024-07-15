"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Healthcare services companies under our coverage are likely to report strong Q1 FY25E earnings. Heatwave in parts of the country in early half of Q1 FY25, followed by pick up in monsoons may have driven better volumes for diagnostic tests and occupancies for hospitals in Q1 FY25. Hospitals are likely to report revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth of 13%/29%/45% YoY in Q1 FY25E. Backed by volume growth of ~10%, we expect diagnostic companies to report steady growth of 14%/17%/20% YoY in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax, respectively. Our top picks in healthcare services space are Krishna Institute of Medical Science, Dr. Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Auto Q1 Preview: Positive Surprise Seen From M&M, Tata Motors, TVS, But Ashok Leyland May Struggle.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."