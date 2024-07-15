"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Dolat Capital Report.HCLTech Ltd. posted decline of 1.6% in constant curreny terms (our estimate: -2%) due to seasonally soft quarter for manufacturing, off-shoring impact in financial services and decline in ER&D. IT/ER&D declined 1.5%/3.5%, while software business grew +0.4% QoQ. Operating profit margin dipped 50 bps to 17.1%. The company has retained its 3-5% CC growth guidance for FY25E, along with OPM band at 18-19%. View on demand is improving, but management remains non-committal at this point. However, we are confident on sequential growth in Q2 (despite 80 bps headwind from divestiture) that too across vertical (ex-FS). We retain our growth/Ebit estimates post Q1, while slightly tweak our FY25/26 EPS estimates by +2.6% (due to one-time gain)/-0.6%. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with target price of Rs 1,610 valuing at 24 times of FY26E. .Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HCLTech Q1 Results Review - Better Than Expected Numbers In A Seasonally Tepid Quarter: Nirmal Bang.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."