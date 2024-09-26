ADVERTISEMENT
Credit Card Spends Growth Slows Down In August: IDBI Capital
Going forward, the brokerage expects card spends to improve in the coming months led by the festive season.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
