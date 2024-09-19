ADVERTISEMENT
AU Small Finance Bank - On A Long Growth Runway: Motilal Oswal
The brokerage reiterates 'Buy' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 830.
19 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT