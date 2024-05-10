ADVERTISEMENT
Asian Paints Q4 Review - Negative Surprise At Margin Level, But Attractive Valuation; Buy: Dolat Capital
Ebitda margin was a miss, revenue and adjusted profit after tax was in-line
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT