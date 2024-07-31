ADVERTISEMENT
Ajanta Pharma Q1 Results Review - Branded Generics Drive Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Well-placed to outperform the industry, believes the brokerage.
31 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT