NDTV ProfitEarningsUnited Spirits Q2 Results: Profit Rises Marginally At Rs 341 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

United Spirits Q2 Results: Profit Rises Marginally At Rs 341 Crore

Consolidated revenue of United Spirits from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,672 crore.

23 Oct 2024, 11:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Total expenses were lower at Rs 6,264 crore in the July-September quarter.</p><p>Range of liquor brands manufactured by United Spirits Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Total expenses were lower at Rs 6,264 crore in the July-September quarter.

Range of liquor brands manufactured by United Spirits Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Alcoholic beverages maker United Spirits Ltd on Wednesday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 341 crore in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 impacted by a softer-than-expected demand environment.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 339 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, United Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,672 crore, as against Rs 6,737 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 6,264 crore in the July-September quarter, as compared to Rs 6,362 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, it added.

"It is a muted quarter amidst a softer-than-expected demand environment," United Spirits CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan said.

ALSO READ

Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 97% But Misses Estimates
Opinion
Godrej Properties Q2 Results: Profit Rises 97% But Misses Estimates
Read More

She, however, said the company remains buoyant entering the festive season on the back of structural tailwinds including the reopening of the business in the state of Andhra Pradesh after a gap of nearly five-years.

"This reinforces our faith in the overall health and long-term fundamentals of the spirits industry and business in India. Our key focus remains on executional excellence to deliver sustained profitable growth, while maintaining the long-term competitiveness of our portfolio," Nagarajan said.

ALSO READ

SBI Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 39%, But Misses Estimates
Opinion
SBI Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises 39%, But Misses Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT